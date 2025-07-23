From hospital bed to hero: Bonmatí’s goal sends Spain to first Euros final

Aitana Bonmatí began the Women’s European Championship recovering from a hospital stay. On Wednesday, she steered Spain to another major…

The two-time Ballon d’Or winner scored the extra-time clincher in a 1-0 semifinal victory over Germany and set up a rematch of the World Cup final in 2023, when Spain beat England 2-1.

Bonmatí’s preparations for Euro 2025 were seriously disrupted when the Barcelona midfielder was hospitalized with viral meningitis less than a week before the tournament.

“I wanted to get to this game at my best level and that’s thanks to all the people next to me, who helped me to reach this game at my top level because on my own it wouldn’t have been possible,” Bonmatí said.

Bonmatí’s goal created history for Spain.

It was the first win in nine attempts against Germany and secured a place in the European final for the first time.

“I don’t believe in destiny. I believe in hard work, my mentality, and all the support I have received,” the 27-year-old Bonmatí said.

The match was seven minutes from a nerve-wracking penalty shootout when Bonmatí gathered a pass and got past Rebecca Knaak with a clever dummy and turn before squeezing home an audacious attempt from the tightest of angles.

The goal also ended a rare drought for Bonmatí, who hadn’t scored in her previous six appearances.

“It wasn’t easy for her at the beginning of the tournament but she has a special personality to be at the maximum level,” Spain coach Montse Tomé said. “She has a huge capacity to create spaces, where she can generate opportunities like today.

“And she managed to overcome the health issues she had at the beginning of the tournament. Good work was done with her to get her back to the level she’s at now, she helps the team a lot.”

Spain is aiming to add the European title to its collection after winning the World Cup and Nations League in the past two years.

To do that it has to get beat defending champion England in Basel on Sunday.

“Tomorrow we will think about England,” Bonmatí said. “Now it is time to celebrate.”

