French side Lyon will stay in Ligue 1 after relegation is overturned on appeal

PARIS (AP) — Storied French club Lyon won its appeal against relegation on Wednesday and will stay in Ligue 1…

PARIS (AP) — Storied French club Lyon won its appeal against relegation on Wednesday and will stay in Ligue 1 next season.

The seven-time French champion was relegated to the second tier two weeks ago by the French league’s soccer watchdog, known as DNCG, because of ongoing financial irregularities and debts estimated at 175 million euros ($203 million).

Lyon immediately appealed and presented its case before the DNCG on Wednesday.

“Olympique Lyonnais welcomes today’s decision by the DNCG to keep the club in Ligue 1,” Lyon said in a statement. “(Lyon) thanks the appeals committee for recognizing the ambition of the club’s new management, (which is) determined to ensure serious management in the future.”

Last Wednesday, American businesswoman Michele Kangtook over as president after John Textor resigned following the club’s relegation.

Lyon added that Textor has also resigned from the board of directors. The American businessman became Lyon president three years ago, taking over from longstanding incumbent Jean-Michel Aulas, who sold to Textor’s Eagle Football Holdings.

The 66-year-old Kang is supported in her role by Michael Gerlinger, the general manager of Eagle Football Holdings.

“The new management, supported by the commitment and dedication of our shareholders and lenders, is extremely grateful for all the support received both within and outside the club,” Lyon added. “Today’s decision is the first step in restoring confidence in Olympique Lyonnais. We can now focus our attention on our sporting objectives, fully preparing for next season.”

The French soccer federation said in a brief statement that the DNCG’s decision allows for Lyon’s wage bill and transfer spending to be placed under close supervision.

Lyon, which won its seven league titles from 2002-08, opens its campaign away to Lens in mid-August.

Wednesday’s verdict also ensures Lyon plays in the Europa League next season after qualifying with a sixth-placed finish in Ligue 1 last season.

That, in turn, places Crystal Palace’s place in the Europa League in jeopardy.

The English team won the FA Cup last season for its first ever major trophy and qualified for the Europa League.

However, Textor, whose Eagle Football Holdings own Lyon, holds a 43% stake in Palace. According to UEFA regulations, if a party has more than a 30% stake in the two different clubs, they cannot participate in the same European competition. Lyon finished higher in its league than Palace, which was 12th in the Premier League last season.

Textor has agreed to sell his Palace stake to New York Jets owner Woody Johnson. That deal hasn’t yet been confirmed.

Palace waits to hear European fate

European governing body UEFA had postponed its decision until Lyon’s case was settled. Its financial control body is now expected to rule on Palace’s European fate in the coming days.

A Champions League semifinalist five years ago, Lyon narrowly lost to Manchester United in the Europa League quarterfinals this season and missed out on a cash windfall when it failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Lyon received a much-needed cash injection by selling coveted playmaker Rayan Cherki to Manchester City for 36 million euros (then $41 million), while high-earning forward Alexandre Lacazette left the club.

Lyon is also better placed to keep hold of its leading players this season, although strengthening the side may prove difficult amid tight finances.

___

AP Sports Writer Steve Douglas contributed.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.