Freddie Freeman exits Dodgers game after being hit by pitch

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman exited Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers after being…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman exited Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers after being hit by a pitch on his left wrist in the sixth inning.

Brewers left-hander Jose Quintana threw an 88 mph sinker that ran inside and hit Freeman square in the wrist as he attempted to hold up a partial swing.

Freeman immediately walked toward the home dugout, stopped briefly in front of it to speak with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and a team trainer, and proceeded to walk down the dugout steps and into the tunnel.

The Dodgers did not provide an immediate update on Freeman’s status.

Hyeseong Kim replaced Freeman as a pinch-runner, and Miguel Rojas took over at first base the following inning.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.