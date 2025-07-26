Francisco Lindor homers, leading Mets past Giants 8-1 for fifth straight win

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Francisco Lindor homered in the third, Brandon Nimmo added a two-run single in the fourth and…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Francisco Lindor homered in the third, Brandon Nimmo added a two-run single in the fourth and Juan Soto drove in two runs as New York backed Clay Holmes, and the Mets beat the San Francisco Giants 8-1 on Friday night for their fifth straight win.

Holmes (9-5) surrendered one run and six hits over five innings with two strikeouts and a walk for his first win in five starts since beating Atlanta on June 25.

New York got on the board in a hurry against All-Star Logan Webb (9-8). Nimmo doubled leading off the game and scored on Soto’s RBI groundout, while Lindor singled after Nimmo and Pete Alonso drove him home on a sacrifice fly.

Soto added an RBI single in the ninth.

Webb has had back-to-back rough outings. He was tagged for a career-high tying 11 hits over six innings of a 6-3 loss at Toronto on Saturday, then gave up six runs and eight hits in four innings Friday.

The Giants’ lone run came on a groundout by Willy Adames in the first.

New York kicked off a stretch of nine consecutive games against the NL West by extending its streak that has come on the heels of a three-game skid. The Mets are seeking their first series win in San Francisco since 2018.

The Giants placed right-handed starter Landen Roupp on the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his pitching elbow, recalling righty Tristan Beck from Triple-A Sacramento.

Beck relieved Webb to begin the fifth.

Key play

With Adames at second with a two-out double in the third, Matt Chapman was originally ruled safe at first on a throwing error by third baseman Ronny Mauricio. But the Mets challenged the tag call and Chapman was ruled out on replay review to end the inning.

Key stat

Lindor wound up 3 for 5 with his 20th home run, a double and three runs scored with a pair of strikeouts after snapping his 0-for-31 drought Wednesday against the Angels.

Up next

LHP David Peterson (6-4, 2.90 ERA) pitches Saturday night’s middle game for the Mets opposite Giants LHP Robbie Ray (9-4, 2.92) as he tries again for double-digit victories with a three-start winless stretch.

