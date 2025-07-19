Fraley leads Reds to 5-2 win after Mets retire Wright’s number at Citi Field

NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Fraley matched a career high with three hits and drove in two runs as the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Fraley matched a career high with three hits and drove in two runs as the Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Mets 5-2 on Saturday.

On a festive afternoon at Citi Field, the Mets honored David Wright by retiring his No. 5 jersey during a pregame ceremony. They jumped out to a 2-0 lead, too, before Fraley doubled and scored on a two-base throwing error by catcher Luis Torrens in the third inning.

Fraley then delivered a tiebreaking single in the fourth and a run-scoring double in the sixth for the Reds, who moved a season-high five games over .500 at 52-47.

Matt McLain had an RBI single in the third and Tyler Stephenson grounded into a run-scoring forceout in the sixth.

Nick Martinez (8-9) allowed two runs and struck out five over five innings for the win. Emilio Pagán pitched out of trouble in the ninth to earn his 21st save, moments after Juan Soto hooked a potential tying homer just foul down the right-field line.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.