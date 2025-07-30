Formula 1: How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix on TV and what to know

BUDAPEST (AP) — Here’s a guide that tells you what you need to know about the Hungarian Grand Prix. It’s…

How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix on TV

— In the U.S., on ESPN.

— Other countries are listed here.

Hungarian Grand Prix schedule

— Friday: First and second practice sessions.

— Saturday: Third practice and qualifying.

— Sunday: Hungarian Grand Prix, 70 laps of the 4.38-kilometer (2.72-mile) circuit. It starts at 3 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET / 1300 GMT).

Hungarian Grand Prix venue

Twisty, bumpy and dusty, the Hungaroring is one of the hardest tracks to overtake on all year. It’s even been likened to the Monaco street circuit for the importance of qualifying and grid position. Hungary first hosted an F1 race under communist rule in 1986. Lewis Hamilton is the record holder there with eight wins from 2007-2020. Oscar Piastri took his first career win last year after an awkward stand-off with teammate Lando Norris over team orders.

Last time out

Piastri overtook Norris and held on with worn tires to take his sixth win of the season at the Belgian Grand Prix after a long delay for heavy rain. The Australian driver extended his standings lead over his teammate Norris to 16 points.

Key stats

8 — Piastri’s win at the Belgian Grand Prix put him level with Norris and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on eight career wins. They’re joint-fourth among active drivers.

3 — The last three races have been a McLaren one-two finish for Piastri and Norris, something no team had done since 2019. The all-time record for a team is five one-two finishes in a row.

370 — Lewis Hamilton marks his 370th race in F1, but he’s still far off Fernando Alonso’s record. The Spanish two-time champion will race for the 415th time.

What they’re saying

“I’m really excited to go back. It’s always a fun weekend. It’s a great city, a cool track as well. I’m sure Thursday will be nice to go back to where I had my first win. But as soon as we get on track, you forget about that immediately.” — Oscar Piastri looks ahead to Hungary.

“Always good memories (of the Hungarian GP). Normally one that suits me a bit better than Spa.” — Lando Norris.

“We keep pushing and hopefully we’ll put soon a bit more pressure on the McLarens.” — Charles Leclerc.

