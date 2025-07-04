Formula 1: How to watch the British Grand Prix on TV and what to know

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Here’s a guide that tells you what you need to know about Sunday’s British Grand Prix.…

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Here’s a guide that tells you what you need to know about Sunday’s British Grand Prix. It’s the 12th round of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

How to watch the British Grand Prix on TV

— In the U.S., on ESPN2.

The British Grand Prix schedule

— Friday: First and second practice sessions.

— Saturday: Third practice and qualifying.

— Sunday: British Grand Prix, 52 laps of the 5.89-kilometer (3.66-mile) Silverstone Circuit. It starts at 3 p.m. local time (10 a.m. ET / 1400 GMT).

Venue for the British Grand Prix

Silverstone hosted the first F1 world championship race in 1950, just three years after the track was first laid out using a decommissioned World War II airfield. It remains hugely important to the sport, with most F1 teams based nearby in an area nicknamed “motorsport valley.” Last year’s British Grand Prix attracted a track-record race-day crowd of 164,000 to see Lewis Hamilton take an emotional victory in his home race. Attendance over the entire week was 480,000, organizers said.

Last Sunday’s race in Austria

Lando Norris was challenged throughout the Austrian Grand Prix by teammate Oscar Piastri but still held on to take the win, with Charles Leclerc third for Ferrari. It was a tough home race for Red Bull as Max Verstappen retired on the opening lap after a collision with Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes. Piastri leads Norris by 15 points in the standings and Verstappen is 46 further back in third.

Get caught up with F1

Key stats

9 — Lewis Hamilton’s ninth British Grand Prix triumph last year set an F1 record for most wins by one driver at the same track. That broke a tie with Michael Schumacher, who won eight times at the French circuit Magny-Cours.

7 — Norris and Piastri are back level on seven career wins each following Norris’ victory in Austria.

31 — Verstappen had scored points in 31 consecutive Grands Prix until his first-lap retirement at the Red Bull Ring.

What they’re saying

“It’s the one that since I was a kid and since I first started watching Formula 1 that I’ve wanted to win the most.” — Lando Norris.

“There’s always magic here … The crowd is incredible. It’s very, very, very special place. And it always provides a special race one way or the other.” — Lewis Hamilton.

