Formula 1: How to watch the Belgian Grand Prix on TV and what to know

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Here’s a guide that tells you what you need to know about the Belgian Grand Prix. It’s the 13th round of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

How to watch the Belgian Grand Prix on TV

— In the U.S., on ESPN.

— Other countries are listed here.

The Belgian Grand Prix schedule

— Friday: Practice and qualifying for the sprint race.

— Saturday: Sprint and qualifying.

— Sunday: Belgian Grand Prix, 44 laps of the 7-kilometer (4.35-mile) circuit. It starts at 3 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET / 1300 GMT).

Belgian Grand Prix venue

Spa is a drivers’ favorite for its spectacular route through the hills and forests of eastern Belgium. The uphill, high-speed Eau Rouge is one of the most famed corners in all of motorsport. Originally laid out on public roads, Spa is the longest circuit on the calendar and one where rain often plays a big role.

Last time out

Lando Norris beat his McLaren teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri to the win the British Grand Prix in a thrilling and controversial race in the rain. Piastri lost the lead after a 10-second penalty for sharp braking under the safety car. Sauber’s Nico Hülkenberg took his first career podium after placing third — it was his 239th GP. Max Verstappen was fifth after a spin in what turned out to be Christian Horner’s last race as Red Bull team principal. He was fired three days later.

Key stats

20 — It’s the first race in Red Bull’s 20-year history without Christian Horner as team principal, after he was fired earlier this month.

100 — Yuki Tsunoda enters his 100th race in F1 with an unwanted record. Nico Hülkenberg’s surprise third place in Britain means Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate becomes the driver with most F1 starts without a podium finish.

139 — Charles Leclerc will mark his 139th race for Ferrari in Belgium, ranking him joint-third all-time with Felipe Massa for most F1 races for the Italian team. Only Michael Schumacher and Kimi Raikkonen have more.

What they’re saying

“Yesterday, I was informed by Red Bull that operationally I would no longer be involved with the business or the team moving forward… It came as a shock.” — Christian Horner tells Red Bull staff he’s leaving.

“It still feels a bit unreal to be here and not to see him.” — New Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies on taking Christian Horner’s place.

“I will use the frustration to make sure I win some more races later.” — Oscar Piastri looks back on his penalty at the British Grand Prix.

