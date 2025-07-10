Former Turner and Time Warner exec John Martin takes over as Professional Fighters League’s CEO

NEW YORK (AP) — John Martin, a former Turner LLC CEO and Time Warner chief financial officer, is the new…

NEW YORK (AP) — John Martin, a former Turner LLC CEO and Time Warner chief financial officer, is the new chief executive officer of the Professional Fighters League.

Martin will oversee all aspects of PFL’s strategy, management, operations, finances and personnel in his new role. He takes over for Peter Murray, who now becomes CEO of PFL International and reports directly to Martin.

“My two greatest passions are leading media companies and MMA, so stepping into the position of PFL CEO is truly a dream role for me,” Martin said Thursday in a statement announcing his appointment.

Martin served as chairman and CEO of Turner LLC from 2014-18. He was chief financial officer at Time Warner Inc. before that. He earlier served as CFO of Time Warner Cable, where he was an early advocate for expanding UFC’s cable distribution.

He began training in martial arts in his mid-20s and eventually earned a black belt in karate and a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

