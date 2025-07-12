Former Netherlands coach Van Gaal says he is recovering well from prostate cancer

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Veteran Dutch coach Louis Van Gaal says he is recovering well from prostate cancer, telling a…

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Veteran Dutch coach Louis Van Gaal says he is recovering well from prostate cancer, telling a Dutch talk show he “can manage it now.”

The former Netherlands manager told the show Humberto on Friday he was feeling “fitter and fitter” while still having regular checkups.

Van Gaal, 73, made public in April 2022 that he was being treated for an aggressive form of prostate cancer. At that point he was on his third stint as the Netherlands coach. He stepped down from the national team after the World Cup later that year.

He worked as an adviser to Dutch club Ajax while receiving treatment.

Van Gaal guided Ajax to the Champions League title in 1995. He has also coached Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

