Former F1 race steward Tim Mayer to run for FIA presidency, reports say

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — American ex-Formula 1 race steward Tim Mayer is set to announce he is running for the presidency of governing body the FIA, media reports said on Thursday.

A news conference was scheduled for Friday near the Silverstone circuit ahead of British Grand Prix practice to announce an unnamed candidate for the FIA presidency. The BBC and specialist auto racing sites reported the candidate was Mayer.

Mayer is the son of McLaren team co-founder Teddy Mayer. He has held senior roles in U.S. racing series and was a long-time F1 steward until last year.

The BBC reported at the time that Mayer said he was fired after FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem objected to his role in an appeal filed by the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, in relation to a FIA fine.

The announcement comes just over a week after rally champion Carlos Sainz, Sr. ruled out standing against Ben Sulayem.

Ben Sulayem, elected to the post in 2021, has faced criticism over his management. In April, Robert Reid resigned as FIA deputy president for sport in protest at how the organization is run.

Ben Sulayem had also been at odds with some F1 drivers over his crackdown on swearing, before the penalties were reduced in May.

Mercedes driver George Russell, who is a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, said on Thursday he would welcome a contested election for the FIA presidency.

“I think in life, competition is always good because it brings out the best in people,” Russell said.

