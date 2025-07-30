Former captain Brendan Taylor to make emotional return to Zimbabwe cricket after 3 ½-year ban

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (AP) — Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Brendan Taylor is set to return to international cricket after serving a…

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (AP) — Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Brendan Taylor is set to return to international cricket after serving a 3 ½-year ban for breaching the sport’s anti-corruption code.

Taylor has been named in Zimbabwe’s 16-member squad for the second test against New Zealand, starting in Bulawayo on Aug. 7.

“I certainly did think it was all done, but here I am – and it’s an overwhelming feeling of gratitude,” Taylor said in a statement issued by Zimbabwe Cricket on Wednesday. “I have to pinch myself a little to realise that I’m actually here. I’ve been soaking it all up and embracing every moment. It’s just been a really nice integration.

“The last year and a half has certainly been dedicated to my return. I’ve put in an immense amount of work – from fitness to the technical side to diet – and I’m feeling a lot leaner, fitter and mentally stronger. That’s only been possible through sobriety.”

The International Cricket Council banned Taylor in Jan. 2022 after he admitted to four charges under the anti-corruption code stemming from an incident in 2019 when he said he accepted $15,000 from businessmen in India, who asked him to fix international games.

Taylor claimed he took the money but never fixed any games.

He also was found guilty of an anti-doping offense after testing positive for the stimulant Benzoylecognine, which is a cocaine metabolite.

Taylor has undergone a thorough rehabilitation programme and has according to ZC, the former captain has “consistently demonstrated a sincere commitment to personal growth, accountability and restoring trust.”

“Brendan has endured an incredibly difficult chapter in his life and shown genuine remorse, coupled with a powerful determination to make things right – not just for himself but for the good of the game in Zimbabwe,” ZC managing director Givemore Makoni said.

Taylor has played 34 test matches for Zimbabwe since making his debut in 2004 that include six centuries.

