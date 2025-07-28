Florida CB Dijon Johnson won’t face prosecution following arrest on felony gun and drug charges

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida cornerback Dijon Johnson won’t face prosecution for two felony charges that followed a traffic stop…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida cornerback Dijon Johnson won’t face prosecution for two felony charges that followed a traffic stop in May, his attorney said Monday.

Attorney Tim Taylor said the state attorney’s office has filed paperwork confirming “no further action” in the case.

“We have worked closely with prosecutors on this for the past few months and are pleased with their diligence and professionalism,” Taylor said. “Dijon and his family are happy to have this matter behind them. Dijon is focused on his academic and football commitments and is excited for the start of the football season.”

The Gators open fall camp Wednesday.

Police in Tampa charged Johnson with two felonies, including possession of a firearm, and two misdemeanors in May. Officers said they pulled him over for running a stop sign and detected a “strong odor of burned marijuana.” They said Johnson was argumentative during the traffic stop and refused to exit the gray Dodge Challenger, according to the criminal report filed in Hillsborough County.

Johnson was removed from the car and placed into custody. A vehicle search found marijuana and 8 grams of synthetic marijuana inside a backpack. A black Glock 19 loaded with 17 rounds in a magazine also was found in the car, according to the report.

Johnson entered written pleas of not guilty to all charges, according to court documents.

A 6-foot-1, 196-pound junior from Tampa, Johnson recorded 27 tackles and two pass breakups last season.

