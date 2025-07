FIFA Club World Cup Glance

All Times EDT Saturday, June 14 At Miami Gardens, Fla. Al Ahly 0, Inter Miami 0 Sunday, June 15 At…

All Times EDT

Saturday, June 14

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

Al Ahly 0, Inter Miami 0

Sunday, June 15

At East Rutherford, N.J.

Palmeiras 0, Porto 0

Thursday, June 19

At East Rutherford, N.J.

Palmeiras 2, Al Ahly 0

At Atlanta

Inter Miami 2, Porto 1

Monday, June 23

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

Inter Miami 2, Palmeiras 2

At East Rutherford, N.J.

Porto 4, Al Ahly 4

Sunday, June 15

At Pasadena, Calif.

Paris Saint-Germain 4, Atletico Madrid 0

At Seattle

Botafogo 2, Seattle 1

Thursday, June 19

At Seattle

Atletico Madrid 3, Seattle 1

At Pasadena, Calif.

Botafogo 1, Paris Saint-Germain 0

Monday, June 23

At Seattle

Paris Saint-Germain 2, Seattle 0

At Pasadena, Calif.

Sunday, June 15

At Cincinnati

Bayern Munich 10, Auckland City 0

Monday, June 16

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

Boca Juniors 2, Benfica 2

Friday, June 20

At Orlando, Fla.

Benfica 6, Auckland City 0

at Miami Gardens, Fla.

Bayern Munich 2, Boca Juniors 1

Tuesday, June 24

At Nashville, Tenn.

Auckland City 1, Boca Juniors 1

At Charlotte, N.C.

Benfica 1, Bayern Munich 0

Monday, June 16

At Atlanta

Chelsea 2, Los Angeles FC 0

At Philadelphia

Flamengo 2, Esperance 0

Friday, June 20

At Philadelphia

Flamengo 3, Chelsea 1

At Nashville, Tenn.

Esperance 1, Los Angeles FC 0

Tuesday, June 24

At Orlando, Fla.

Los Angeles FC 1, Flamengo 1

At Philadelphia

Tuesday, June 17

At Seattle

River Plate 3, Urawa 1

At Pasadena, Calif.

Monterrey 1, Inter Milan 1

Saturday, June 21

At Seattle

Inter Milan 2, Urawa 1

At Pasadena, Calif.

River Plate 0, Monterrey 0

Wednesday, June 25

At Seattle

Inter Milan 2, River Plate 0

At Pasadena, Calif.

Monterrey 4, Urawa 0

Tuesday, June 17

At East Rutherford, N.J.

Fluminense 0, Borussia Dortmund 0

At Orlando, Fla.

Mamelodi Sundowns 1, Ulsan 0

Saturday, June 21

At Cincinnati

Borussia Dortmund 4, Mamelodi Sundowns 3

At East Rutherford, N.J.

Fluminese 4, Ulsan 2

Wednesday, June 25

At Cincinnati

Borussia Dortmund 1, Ulsan 0

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

Wednesday, June 18

At Philadelphia

Manchester City 2, Wydad 0

At Washington

Juventus 5, Al Ain 0

Sunday, June 22

At Philadelphia

Juventus 4, Wydad 1

At Atlanta

Manchester City 6, Al Ain 0

Thursday, June 26

At Orlando, Fla.

Manchester City 5, Juventus 2

At Washington

Al Ain 2, Wydad 1

Wednesday, June 18

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

Real Madrid 1, Al Hilal 1

At Cincinnati

Salzburg 2, Pachuca 1

Sunday, June 22

At Charlotte, N.C.

Real Madrid 3, Pachuca 1

At Washington

Salzburg 0, Al Hilal 0

Thursday, June 26

At Nashville, Tenn.

Al Hilal 2, Pachuca 0

At Philadelphia

Real Madrid 3, Salzburg 0

_____

Round of 16

Saturday, June 28

At Philadelphia

Palmeiras 1, Botafogo 0

At Charlotte, N.C.

Chelsea 4, Benfica 1

Sunday, June 29

At Atlanta

Paris Saint-Germain 4, Inter Miami 0

At Miami

Bayern Munich 4, Flamengo 2

Monday, June 30

At Charlotte, N.C.

Fluminese 2, Inter Milan 0

At Orlando, Fla.

Al Ain 4, .Manchester City 3

Tuesday, July 1

At Miami

Real Madrid 1, Juventus 0

At Atlanta

Borussia Dortmund vs. Monterrey, 9 p.m.

_____

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 4

At Orlando, Fla.

Fluminese vs. Al Ain, 3 p.m.

At Philadelphia

Palmeiras vs. Chelsea, 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 5

At Atlanta

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich, Noon

At New York

Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund/Monterrey winner, 4 p.m.

_____

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 8

At New York

Quarterfinal winner vs. Quarterfinal winner, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, July 9

At New York

Quarterfinal winner vs. Quarterfinal winner, 3 p.m.

_____

Final

Sunday, July 13

At New York

Semifinal winner vs. Semifinal winner, 3 p.m.

