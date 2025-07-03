Fever beat Las Vegas 81-54 and snap a 16-game losing streak against the Aces

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 25 points, Aliya Boston added 20 and the Indiana Fever, without the injured Caitlyn…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 25 points, Aliya Boston added 20 and the Indiana Fever, without the injured Caitlyn Clark, beat Las Vegas 81-54 on Thursday night and snapped a 16-game losing streak against the Aces.

The Fever turned in another dominant defensive performance. After winning the Commissioner’s Cup against league-leading Minnesota 74-59 on Tuesday and holding the Lynx to a season low in points, the Fever held the Aces to 26% shooting and their lowest total of the season. Las Vegas was also slowed by 17 turnovers.

Natasha Howard, MVP of the Commissioner’s Cup, had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Fever (9-8), who shot 49%. Clark was sidelined for a fourth straight game due to a strained left groin.

A’ja Wilson scored 29 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the field and 11 for 13 from the foul line for the Aces (8-9). The rest of the Aces were 7 of 43 (16%) and no player scored more than six points.

The Fever dominated the first half and closed with a 25-7 run for a 46-24 lead at the break. Indiana shot 64% — missing just two shots in the second quarter — and had 13 assists on 18 baskets, with a 28-10 advantage on points in the paint.

The Aces shot 26% and after A’ja Wilson’s 6-for-13 shooting, the rest of the team was 2 of 18 (11%). They also had 10 turnovers.

Las Vegas came out more aggressively in the second half. The Aces scored the first six points from the foul line and added a Wilson bucket to close within 13 points at 49-36. But Lexie Hull and Mitchell hit 3-pointers and the lead was back to 68-47 after three quarters.

Mitchell is the only Indiana player remaining from the last Fever team to beat the Aces in 2019.

