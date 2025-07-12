FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $150 Bonus on Wimbledon, MLB, Club World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Players will have access to this 30-1 odds boost for any matchup this weekend. Secure a $150 bonus by placing a $5 winning bet.

FanDuel Sportsbook should be a top option for players ahead of Saturday’s MLB games. Start winning bonuses on marquee matchups like Yankees-Cubs and Giants-Dodgers. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this exclusive offer.

Click here to activate this FanDuel promo code offer and turn a $5 bet into $150 in bonuses.

FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks $150 Weekend Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Risk $5, Receive $150 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App Promos MLB Choose Your Own Reward, Choose Your Home Run Derby Champion, 30% Wimbledon Profit Boost, 25% Scottish Open Profit Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 12, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This FanDuel promo is an opportunity for players to boost the odds on any game this weekend. Remember, all it takes is a $5 bet on any game. If that bet wins, players will receive $150 in bonuses.

This is a flexible offer that applies to a wide range of sports. Players can use this 30-1 boost on any of the 15 MLB games on Saturday. There are also options in golf, tennis, soccer and more. Don’t miss out on all the chances to win big with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Getting Started With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Signing up with FanDuel Sportsbook is a seamless process. New users can get in on the action in a few simple steps:

Click here to start signing up. There is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer.

to start signing up. There is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Answer the necessary prompts with basic identifying information to create a new account.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Place a $5 bet on any game in any sport to get $150 in bonuses with a win.

Players who secure this $150 bonus will have a chance to test out the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Think of this 30-1 odds boost as a head start for new users.

Other Ways to Bet on MLB

FanDuel Sportsbook is rolling out this welcome bonus along with tons of other in-app offers for this weekend’s action. Players can choose their own reward for any MLB game on Saturday. Secure a 50% profit boost or a no sweat bet for any game.

Not to mention, there is a Home Run Derby promo. Place a bet on any player to win and get $1 in bonuses for every home run. A participant who hits 30 home runs in the derby will unlock $30 in bonuses. There should be something for every sports fan coming up.

