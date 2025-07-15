Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Claim $300 in Bonuses for MLB All-Star Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

There are four state-specific offers available for players at Fanatics Sportsbook:

DC, IA, KS, KY, VT and WY: 10 $100 in No-Sweat Bets

10 $100 in No-Sweat Bets MI, NJ and PA: Bet $30 to Win $300 Bonus

Bet $30 to Win $300 Bonus AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV: Bet $50 to Win $250 Bonus

Bet $50 to Win $250 Bonus NY: 10 100% Profit Boosts

The American League has won 10 of the last 11 All-Star Games, but the National League has a loaded lineup. Start betting on this matchup or any other game this week.

The American League has won 10 of the last 11 All-Star Games, but the National League has a loaded lineup.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Getting Started

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer (10) $100 in No-Sweat Bets (DC, IA, KS, KY, VT and WY)

Bet $30 to Get $300 Bonus (MI, NJ and PA)

Bet $50 to Get $250 Bonus (AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV)

(10) 100% Profit Boosts (NY) In-App Promos Daily Rewards, FanCash, Free Contests, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 15, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards on Fanatics Sportsbook. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

There is no need to manually enter a promo code

to automatically activate this offer. There is no need to manually enter a promo code Provide basic identifying information in the required fields to set up a new account.

Start with a cash deposit using any of the secure payment methods.

Claim All-Star Game Bonuses With This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

This Fanatics Sportsbook promo will set up players with a sign-up bonus for the All-Star Game. Some new players can secure a no-brainer bonus with a $30 wager (MI, NJ and PA) or a $50 bet (AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV).

Other new users will qualify for 10 $100 no sweat bets (DC, IA, KS, KY, VT and WY). Any losses on a no sweat bet will trigger a refund of up to $100 in bonuses. New Yorkers can start with 10 100% profit boosts.

MLB All-Star Game MVP Odds

Picking an All-Star Game MVP is easier said than done, but Fanatics Sportsbook has competitive odds on the market. Unsurprisingly, Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge are the two favorites to win MVP. Take a look at some of the options (odds are subject to change before first pitch):

Shohei Ohtani (+550)

Aaron Judge (+700)

Pete Crow-Armstrong (+1100)

Ronald Acuna Jr. (+1100)

Cal Raleigh (+1200)

Fernando Tatis Jr. (+1800)

Bobby Witt Jr. (+2000)

Freddie Freeman (+2000)

Ketel Marte (+2000)

Manny Machado (+2000)

James Wood (+2500)

Kyle Tucker (+2500)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (+2500)

Elly De La Cruz (+3000)

Francisco Lindor (+3000)

Junior Caminero (+3000)

Riley Greene (+3000)

