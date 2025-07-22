Expansion NWSL team introduces name and brand, the Denver Summit

The expansion National Women’s Soccer League team in Colorado set to start play next season will be called the Denver…

The expansion National Women’s Soccer League team in Colorado set to start play next season will be called the Denver Summit.

The team announced its new name, colors and crest on Tuesday. A celebration for fans is set for Saturday at Denver’s McGregor Square.

The Summit name was the result of a fan survey that generated more than 50,000 responses, the team said.

The team’s crest, meant to to reflect the Colorado landscape, is a dark green image of mountains set in front of an reddish-orange and gold sunset.

“I think the process for the brand was very much rooted in just the ethos of this club, which is community first,” team president Jen Millet said. “I think there’s a real acknowledgement from this ownership group that community is at the center of what we’re building and doing and how we will be successful.”

The one hiccup in the process was that there was an Ultimate Frisbee team which already claimed the name Colorado Summit, but the Ultimate Frisbee Association agreed to rename the team.

The Denver Summit and the Boston Legacy join the NWSL next season, bringing the league to 16 teams.

Denver was awarded a franchise last December. The team will play in a temporary home for two seasons before moving to a new 14,500-seat purpose-built stadium in 2028. The club has also broken ground on a training center in Centennial.

Millet said the team is accelerating as it moves to its launch. In May, Denver named former North Carolina Courage executive Curt Johnson its general manager, overseeing all of the soccer operations for the new club.

Millet was named team president in April. In addition to assembling an inaugural roster, the team will soon be selling tickets.

“The other big pieces for us are just continuing to engage with the community. There’s so much excitement around this brand, there’s excitement about our stadium project,” Millet said. “But we want to make sure we hear from everybody around feedback and gathering information and making sure that everyone in the market feels good about the club and what we’re doing.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.