Everton signs France under-21 striker Thierno Barry from Villarreal

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton signed France under-21 striker Thierno Barry from Spanish team Villarreal on Wednesday.

No fee was disclosed but British media reported that Everton has paid 27.5 million pounds ($37.5 million) for Barry, who has signed a four-year deal.

Barry spent only one year at Villarreal after joining from FC Basel and scored 11 goals in La Liga.

