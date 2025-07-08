Euro 2025: Wales team bus involved in road traffic crash en route to practice

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland (AP) — The Wales team bus was involved in a road traffic crash on Tuesday and its…

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland (AP) — The Wales team bus was involved in a road traffic crash on Tuesday and its training session was canceled at the stadium where it plays France at the Women’s European Championship.

The Welsh Football Association said in a statement all the people involved — players and staff on the bus and in the other vehicle — were unharmed in the incident en route to the stadium in St. Gallen.

Wales coach Rhian Wilkinson traveled separately from the team to the stadium for a news conference one day ahead of Wednesday’s game.

“Football is secondary and I think, yes, we are shaken,” Wilkinson said. “But equally, we have a great group and I’ve been assured everyone’s fine. You know, we’ve practiced for the unexpected.”

FAW said its priority “has been to remove the players from the scene and return to the Cymru training base to complete their preparations for tomorrow’s match.”

France coach Laurent Bonadei started his team’s news conference by wishing all the best for the Welsh players.

“Winning or losing, health is so important. Health is number one,” Bonadei said through an interpreter. “I heard they canceled their training and I hope they’re OK and I hope they will be OK tomorrow.”

Wales plays France in the second Group D game for both at Euro 2025. Wales lost to the Netherlands 3-0 on Saturday and France beat defending champion England 2-1.

