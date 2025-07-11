Euro 2025: Unbeaten Spain overcomes Italy which also advances to quarterfinals

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Tournament favorite Spain came from behind to beat Italy 3-1 on Friday and swept through its…

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Tournament favorite Spain came from behind to beat Italy 3-1 on Friday and swept through its group for the first time at a Women’s European Championship.

Italy lost but also advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time in 12 years.

Italy had the audacity to take a 10th-minute lead against the 2023 World Cup champion on defender Elisabetta Oliviero’s shot, soon after captain Elena Linari struck the crossbar with a header.

Spain leveled within four minutes, led from the 49th, and added Esther González’s tournament-leading fourth goal in stoppage time.

Still, Spain had enough problems in defense handling the Italians, who had 13 attempts on goal, to give host Switzerland some hope for their quarterfinal in one week.

“We knew the most difficult game in the group would be Italy,” Spain coach Montse Tomé said in translated comments. “These kinds of games demand that you are very alert.”

Italy finished runner-up to Spain in the group because Portugal, which was third in the standings at the start of play, lost to Belgium 2-1 when needing a lopsided win.

“I know it was a defeat but we gave everything on the pitch and we knew the only goal we had was to go forward,” said goalkeeper Laura Giuliani, who played her 100th game for Italy.

Norway awaits Italy in the first quarterfinal on Wednesday in Geneva, and it will be Spain-Switzerland two days later in Bern.

Athenea arrives

Spain’s first two goals were created by the skipping feet and dribbling runs of winger Athenea del Castillo, who got her first start of the tournament.

She leveled in the 14th, finishing a move she started with a right-foot shot curled into the top corner.

After Del Castillo’s driving run across the face of the Italian defense in the 49th, the ball sat up for Patri Guijarro to snap a shot low into the bottom corner.

Spain also gave a first start at Euro 2025 to Aitana Bonmatí, two weeks since the two-time Ballon d’Or winner was hospitalized by viral meningitis.

“She did a good job,” Tomé said. “She came from a complex situation. It’s not easy for her.”

By scoring three goals on Friday, after a 5-0 win against Portugal and 6-2 against Belgium, Spain tied England’s tournament record of 14 in a group set at Euro 2022. England went on to win the title.

Spain changes

Spain rested regular starters ahead of the quarterfinals including both defenders who are one yellow card away from a suspension, Laia Aleixandri and Ona Batlle.

Teenage star Vicky López, González and Clàudia Pina also were rested, making space for Bonmatí to get more game time.

Spain trails

Spain gifted Italy its short-lived lead when a heavy touch by forward Mariona Caldentey in her own penalty area simply teed up the ball for Oliviero. The Italian right back had time and space to pick her spot.

Spain was level within four minutes. Alexia Putellas’ third assist — tying the tournament lead — was a smart back-heel flick returning the ball into the path of the hard-running Del Castillo.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.