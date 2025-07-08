Euro 2025: Sweden eases past Poland and advances to quarterfinals along with Germany

LUCERNE, Switzerland (AP) — Sweden advanced to the quarterfinals at the Women’s European Championship by beating Poland 3-0 on Tuesday,…

LUCERNE, Switzerland (AP) — Sweden advanced to the quarterfinals at the Women’s European Championship by beating Poland 3-0 on Tuesday, a result that also sent Germany through to the knockout rounds from their group.

A hat trick of headed goals by three different players was fair reward for relentless attacking down Sweden’s right flank that left the overmatched Poland defense exposed.

Sweden had already struck the crossbar with two headers before center forward Stina Blackstenius opened the scoring in the 28th. Captain Kosovare Asllani padded the lead in the 52nd and substitute Lina Hurtig got a key third in the 77th.

That goal sent Sweden top of the standings on goal difference ahead of Germany, ensuring it only needs a draw to win the group when the teams meet Saturday. Germany also got its second win earlier, beating Denmark 2-1 after trailing at halftime.

“A great performance,” Sweden coach said Peter Gerhardsson said in comments reported by UEFA. ”Our defense was really good. We scored some great goals, and we created a lot of chances.”

Poland almost scored a consolation goal in stoppage time that would have dropped Sweden below Germany, but Milena Kokosz’s long-range shot struck the inside of the post and went to safety.

The winner of Group C will likely avoid Euro 2025 favorite Spain’s half of the knockout bracket. The group runner-up between Sweden and Germany would be on a path to meet Spain in the semifinals.

Sweden has now advanced from the group stage in all eight editions of the Women’s Euros tournament format.

Polish struggles to shine

Poland now has two losses and no goals scored on its major tournament debut, after losing 2-0 to Germany. Captain and star forward Ewa Pajor was kept isolated by the Sweden defense, which cut off most passes seeking her out.

The only eastern European nation in the 16-nation lineup at Euro 2025, Poland had arrived on an 11-game unbeaten run, including 10 wins.

Sweden’s wingers

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd was a constant threat and involved in so many of her team’s 60 total attacks that led to 23 attempts on the Poland goal.

Sweden got another bonus when Fridolina Rolfö — a teammate of Pajor at Barcelona — came on as a late substitute for her first action on the left flank after being a pre-tournament doubt because of an injury.

Rolfö came on to replace Madelen Janogy who had struck the bar with a header in the 12th.

Weath

er watch

The coolest temperatures of the first week in Switzerland greeted the players at the 9 p.m. kickoff in Lucerne: 56 degrees Fahrenheit (13 Celsius).

When Sweden beat Denmark 1-0 on Friday it had been 86 degrees (30 C) at the 6 p.m. start in Geneva.

Gerhardsson said then he hoped for more of a breeze to face Poland, and he got temperate Scandinavian-like conditions that his players thrived in.

