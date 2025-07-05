Euro 2025: Netherlands great Vivianne Miedema scores her 100th international goal

LUCERNE, Switzerland (AP) — Netherlands great Vivianne Miedema scored her 100th goal in international soccer against Wales at the Women’s…

LUCERNE, Switzerland (AP) — Netherlands great Vivianne Miedema scored her 100th goal in international soccer against Wales at the Women’s European Championship on Saturday.

Playing in her 126th game for the Dutch, the 28-year-old Miedema extended her national team scoring record in first-half stoppage time.

The captain curled a right-foot shot from just outside the penalty area that dipped into the far corner of the Wales net leaving goalkeeper Olivia Clark with no chance.

Miedema created the space to shoot with clever skill by twice deceiving a defender when faking to strike the ball.

It was a standout moment in Miedema’s performance when her first touch was often heavy and she seemed to lack match fitness after an injury-hit season at Manchester City.

The 2017 European champion took the lead into halftime in the opening game in Group D.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.