Euro 2025: Long VAR review of 4-plus minutes decides no penalty for Denmark against Sweden

GENEVA (AP) — A video review of more than four minutes was needed to decide Denmark should not be awarded a penalty against Sweden early in their Women’s European Championship game on Friday.

Brazilian referee Edina Alves was whistled and jeered by fans during the long delay. She studied the incident on a fieldside monitor before deciding to award a free kick to Sweden instead.

“We didn’t understand anything at all,” Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson said after his team’s 1-0 win. “We didn’t see it on the (stadium) screen.”

Play eventually resumed in the 11th minute, fully five minutes after the incident in question in the Sweden penalty area.

A free kick awarded for a foul against Denmark captain Pernille Harder was lofted toward the star forward who tangled with the falling Sweden winger Madelen Janogy. Harder was unable to control the ball which ran to safety toward Sweden goalkeeper Jennifer Falk.

Replays of the incident eventually showed Janogy had herself been tripped by a Denmark opponent on the edge of the penalty area as she ran back to defend the cross.

Alves was invited to referee at Euro 2025 as part of an exchange program between European soccer body UEFA and South America’s CONMEBOL.

After seven minutes of stoppage time at the end of the half, Janogy and Alves stood and spoke together. The two seemed to be explaining their actions and shook hands before leaving the field with the score still 0-0.

Sweden’s decisive goal was scored by Filippa Angeldahl in the 55th minute.

