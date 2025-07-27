Euro 2025: England great Lucy Bronze had fractured tibia through entire title-winning tournament

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — The pain for England defender Lucy Bronze playing the whole month with a fractured tibia ended…

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — The pain for England defender Lucy Bronze playing the whole month with a fractured tibia ended with another Women’s European Championship title on Sunday.

Bronze revealed the extent of her leg injury after playing through the first period of extra time in England’s eventual win on penalties over Spain. The game was tied 1-1 before England retained its title, winning the shootout 3-1.

“I’ll do anything to play for England, I’ve always said that,” said the 33-year-old great, who knew of the injury after a May 30 game against Portugal in the Nations League.

“I knew I was in a lot of pain at the end of the season. All the England players knew,” Bronze said of the secret issue.

Bronze was praised for her inspiring “crazy mentality” by England coach Sarina Wiegman.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.