Euro 2025: England goalie Hampton’s fairy-tale journey from eye surgeries to penalty shootout star

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — The remarkable journey of England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton from eye surgeries to being the star of two penalty shootouts for a European title-winning team was described as “a fairy tale” on Sunday.

Player of the match Hampton saved a penalty shootout spot kick by Spain’s two-time Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmatí in a dramatic final.

Before that, she saved the penalty by Mariona Caldentey, whose 25th-minute header did beat Hampton and had left defending champion England playing catchup yet again at Euro 2025.

But this England, like its 24-year-old goalkeeper with the sub-optimal eyesight, thrives on adversity — especially on a thrilling ride through three knockout rounds where the team led for just five minutes in total.

England retained its Women’s European Championship title by beating world champion Spain 3-1 in the shootout needed when the teams were tied 1-1 after extra time.

“In 120 minutes, the team ran around and worked so hard for us all, so the penalty shootout was my moment to say thank you for putting in all the hard work and effort they did throughout,” Hampton said in a post-game interview with UEFA.

When Chloe Kelly scored the decisive spot kick, her teammate who had let just one of four Spain penalties beat her actually did not know what was happening.

“I’d completely lost track of what was going on by the time Chloe stepped up,” Hampton revealed later. “As soon as I saw her run off (celebrating), I thought: ‘That’s it, we’ve won’. I can’t believe it.”

No limits

It was the latest inspiring win in Hampton’s fast-rising career that never seemed possible when she was younger and diagnosed with an eye condition that affects depth perception. She has had multiple surgeries and her vision is still not ideal.

“It just highlights you can never let people tell you what you can and can’t do,” the England goalkeeper said.

Hampton’s month in Switzerland has earned her place in England’s soccer lore.

In a stunning win over Sweden in the quarterfinals – after another shootout earned by a late rally to draw 2-2 – Hampton had two more spot-kick saves and let only two of the seven beat her.

“Her journey has been incredible,” England coach Sarina Wiegman said. “It’s a little bit like a fairy tale to stop those penalties in a Euros final.”

England has another stellar goalkeeper to follow Mary Earps, the star of the Euro 2022 title team and the run to the final of the 2023 World Cup final — won by Spain.

‘Special moment’

Earps choosing to retire from the England scene five weeks before this tournament was a surprise — and was criticized by some observers — and put more pressure on the goalkeepers replacing her.

Hampton has proven her No. 1 status beyond any doubt.

“If you have a dream and you really believe in that dream, then go and do it,” she said. “I’ve done that and, right now, being sat with the trophy and the medal, it’s a special moment.”

