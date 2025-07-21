Eugenio Suárez continues homer binge for D-backs, goes deep for 5th time in 3 games

PHOENIX (AP) — Eugenio Suárez continued his power surge for the Arizona Diamondbacks by hitting his fifth home run in…

PHOENIX (AP) — Eugenio Suárez continued his power surge for the Arizona Diamondbacks by hitting his fifth home run in the past three games, a solo shot against the Houston Astros on Monday night.

The 34-year-old Suárez — who is one of the baseball’s most coveted bats as the Aug. 1 trade deadline approaches — leads the National League with 36 homers. He was named the NL Player of the Week for the fourth time this season earlier Monday.

Suárez hit two homers against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday and again on Sunday.

The All-Star third baseman is also the third D-backs player to hit seven homers over a six-game span, joining Reggie Sanders (2001) and J.D. Martinez (2017). He’s the first to accomplish the feat in the big leagues since Aaron Judge in 2024.

Suárez — who is a free agent this offseason — has long been considered one of the top sluggers on the market for prospective buyers at the deadline.

But it’s unclear if the D-backs will be willing to trade Suárez since they came into Monday’s game on the fringes of playoff contention with a 50-50 record.

