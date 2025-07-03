Estrada hits 2-run homer, drives in 4 in Rockies’ 7-6 victory over Astros

DENVER (AP) — Thairo Estrada hit a two-run homer in the first inning and drove in four runs to help…

DENVER (AP) — Thairo Estrada hit a two-run homer in the first inning and drove in four runs to help the Colorado Rockies beat the Houston Astros 7-6 on Thursday.

Colorado improved to 9-34 at home, still the worst home start in the modern era. The Rockies have lost all 14 series at Coors Field.

Juan Mejia (1-0) got the win in relief of Kyle Freeland, who threw six solid innings, and Seth Halvorsen picked up his seventh save. Halvorsen gave up a leadoff triple to Jake Meyers and a pair of two-out singles before getting Victor Caratini on a flyout to right to end it.

Houston tied it at 5 in seventh on Cam Smith’s two-run triple, and Colorado got it right back in the bottom of inning. After Tyler Freeman was thrown out at home trying to score from first on Mickey Moniak’s double, Jordan Beck singled to make it 6-5, stole second and scored on Estrada’s two-out single off reliever Jordan Weems (0-1).

Houston scored twice in the first inning, and Estrada tied with his homer it in the bottom of the inning. Isaac Paredes had an RBI double for Houston in the second, and Estrada tied it in the third with an RBU groundout. Ryan Ritter’s two-run single in the fourth gave Colorado the lead.

Brandon Walter gave up five runs over five innings of work for Houston.

With two runners on and two outs in the eighth for the Astros, Halvorsen got Paredes to pop out to catcher Aaron Nola to preserve the two-run lead.

Freeman singled in the first to extend his on-base streak to 18 games. He also singled in the seventh.

Astros RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (1-3, 6.61 ERA) will open a three-game series at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night. Colorado continues its homestand with RHP Antonio Senzatela (3-11, 6.69) on the mound against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

