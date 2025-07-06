Live Radio
English amateur Lottie Woad wins Women’s Irish Open by 6 shots

The Associated Press

July 6, 2025, 3:41 PM

MAYNOOTH, Ireland (AP) — English golfer Lottie Woad became the first amateur in three years to win a Ladies European Tour title after a six-shot victory at the Women’s Irish Open on Sunday.

Woad, the world No. 1 amateur, had entered the final round with a seven-stroke lead and shot a 4-under 69.

The 21-year-old Woad ended at 21-under par for the tournament, six strokes ahead of second-placed Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden. New Zealander Amelia Garvey was third.

The previous time an amateur won a Ladies European Tour event was in 2022, when Jana Melichova secured victory at the Czech Ladies Open.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

