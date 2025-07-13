England’s injured Bashir will bowl again at Lord’s but may not bat against India

LONDON (AP) — England was unsure on Sunday if the injured Shoaib Bashir will bat in its second innings against…

LONDON (AP) — England was unsure on Sunday if the injured Shoaib Bashir will bat in its second innings against India at Lord’s.

Bashir injured the little finger of his non-bowling left hand on Saturday after lunch and left the field. England’s frontline spinner didn’t return for the rest of the day.

“A decision on whether he will bat in the (second) innings will be made in due course,” England said in a statement before play on Day 4.

England was 2-0 in its second innings, leading by two runs.

The good news for England fans was Bashir “is expected to bowl in the (India second) innings of this test.”

The off-spinner took the wicket of India century-maker Lokesh Rahul on Saturday.

Whether Bashir, who has played in every match of the series, appears in the fourth test at Old Trafford next week will be assessed after the Lord’s test, England said.

