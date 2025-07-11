England star Jofra Archer delivers early wicket and ‘X-factor’ on long-awaited test return

LONDON (AP) — England pace bowler Jofra Archer made an immediate impact in his first test match in 4 1/2…

LONDON (AP) — England pace bowler Jofra Archer made an immediate impact in his first test match in 4 1/2 years, taking a wicket off his third ball to deliver on his “X-factor” billing at Lord’s on Friday.

There was a buzz around a packed crowd at the home of cricket on Friday when Archer took the ball for the second over of India’s innings in the third test.

Off Archer’s second delivery, India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal played and missed and, off the next one, he edged the Barbados-born quick to Harry Brook at second slip. Archer whirled away to square leg and was mobbed by his England teammates and looked emotional.

“The noise, the pure joy that everyone has seeing him back in whites. Everyone is genuinely excited to see him play for England again in test cricket,” England batter Joe Root said.

Archer was bowling as fast as 93 mph (150 kph), a reminder of his worth to England after so many years away because of injuries.

He exploded onto the international scene in 2019 — soon after switching nationality — in playing a starring role in England’s victory over New Zealand in the 50-over Cricket World Cup final. He has been blighted by injuries since, chiefly because of nagging issues with his right elbow for which he has undergone two operations.

Archer’s most recent test appearance for his adopted country was against India in Ahmedabad in February 2021. This is his first home test since August 2020.

Archer was out for 4 when he batted earlier Friday, but made a bigger splash with the ball in his hand. His first over was a wicket maiden and he finished the day with figures of 1-22 off 10 overs, having been used by captain Ben Stokes for two five-over bursts.

Root described Archer as an “X-factor” player who offered England “something different.”

“We turn to him a bit like India turn to (Jasprit) Bumrah, really,” Root said. “They are obviously at very different stages of their career and are different players

“But it’s great to see him being so impactful and keeping his pace up throughout his spells as well.”

