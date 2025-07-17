Dubois says he’s ‘the man’ and vows to take Usyk’s belts in rematch at Wembley

LONDON (AP) — Daniel Dubois said he’s “going to be the man” when he fights Oleksandr Usyk with all of…

LONDON (AP) — Daniel Dubois said he’s “going to be the man” when he fights Oleksandr Usyk with all of the major world heavyweight belts on the line Saturday.

The boxers met Thursday for what was a tame final press conference ahead of their rematch at Wembley Stadium.

Dubois, who holds the IBF belt, turned away criticism from Usyk’s camp that the Briton hasn’t evolved since their first fight nearly two years ago. Usyk won in a ninth-round stoppage.

“Right now, I just want to get it on. I’m going to write my own script. I’m going to win these belts,” Dubois said.

“I’m going to be the man.”

Usyk, the WBA, WBC and WBO champion, thumbed rosary beads as he listened to responses from both camps.

The undefeated Ukrainian can become a three-time undisputed world champion. He did so as a cruiserweight, and at heavyweight for the first time by beating Tyson Fury in May 2024. He later relinquished his IBF title — which Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) inherited — to focus on a Fury rematch.

“I respect this guy, this young guy,” said Usyk, who was 11 years older than Dubois. “I’m not old guy, 38 is not old. We will see Saturday.”

Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) also seemed pleased to pepper his responses with the phrase, “Don’t push the horses.” Dubois’ trainer, Don Charles replied: “I need a translator.”

The last British heavyweight to hold every major belt was Lennox Lewis 25 years ago.

___

AP boxing: https://apnews.com/boxing

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.