Dream use a 15-2 run in the 4th quarter to beat the Valkyries.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 24 points, Naz Hillmon had 16 points and a career-high four 3-pointers,…

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 24 points, Naz Hillmon had 16 points and a career-high four 3-pointers, and the Atlanta Dream controlled the fourth quarter for a 90-81 victory over the Golden State Valkyries on Monday night.

Gray put Atlanta ahead for good with 4:34 left after completing a three-point play and Hillmon made 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to cap a 15-2 run for an 87-77 lead.

The Dream outscored the Valkyries 26-13 in the fourth.

Rhyne Howard added 15 points and Brionna Jones had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Atlanta (12-7), which begins a six-game road trip on Friday at Indiana. Brittney Griner scored 10 of her 11 points in the first half.

MERCURY 102, WINGS 72

PHOENIX (AP) — Sami Whitcomb scored 29 of her career-high 36 points in the first half, Alyssa Thomas had her 16th career triple-double and Phoenix beat Dallas to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season.

Whitcomb’s 29 were the most points scored by a WNBA player in any half this season.

Whitcomb scored 22 points in the opening 12 minutes to help Phoenix build a 33-21 lead. She made 10 of her first 12 field goals, with her sixth 3-pointer giving Phoenix a 46-33 lead.

Whitcomb was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 8:27 left in the third quarter and made two free throws to set a new career high with 31 points. She missed the third free throw, but Phoenix got the offensive rebound and Whitcomb drained a 3-pointer for a 59-42 lead.

Whitcomb, who entered with a season high of 18 points, finished 12 of 19 from the field, including 7 of 11 from 3-point range.

Thomas had 15 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds for Phoenix (13-6), which reached the century mark for the third time in five games. Satou Sabally (right ankle) missed her first game of the season.

JJ Quinerly scored 18 points and Aziaha James added 15 for Dallas (6-14). Paige Bueckers scored 11 in 24 minutes. The Wings were without starters Arike Ogunbowale (left thumb) and DiJonai Carrington (rib).

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.