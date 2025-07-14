DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 Instant Bonus for Home Run Derby

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Set up a new account and start with a $5 bet on any Home Run Derby market. Players will receive $150 in bonuses instantly. New users will have six $25 bonus bets to use throughout the week.

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the top options out there for baseball fans this week. Start betting on the Home Run Derby, All-Star Game and more. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $150 Instant Bonus

Players can secure an immediate bonus with this DraftKings promo. All it takes is a $5 bet on any game to win the $150 bonus. From there, start making picks on MLB, WNBA, soccer, tennis, golf or any other sport this week.

Players will have the chance to test out the DraftKings Sportsbook with these bonus bets. Don’t miss out on the chance to hit the ground running.

How to Register With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

There is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Instead, players can activate this offer by following the step-by-step instructions below:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $5 or more in cash using instant bank transfer, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, PayPal, etc.

Place a $5 bet on any market to secure $150 in bonuses instantly. Players will receive six $25 bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is currently available in select states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA or WV.

MLB Home Run Derby Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook will have competitive odds on Monday’s Home Run Derby. Cal Raleigh is the MLB’s home run leader at the All-Star break and he’s the favorite to win on Monday night.

Between the Home Run Derby and Tuesday’s All-Star Game, there are plenty of ways to bet on baseball this week. Here is a look at the current odds to win the Home Run Derby (odds are subject to change before first pitch):

Cal Raleigh (+295)

Oneil Cruz (+330)

James Wood (+450)

Matt Olson (+800)

Brent Rooker (+850)

Byron Buxton (+950)

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (+1100)

Junior Caminero (+1200)

