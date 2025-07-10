Dortmund winger Julien Duranville needs shoulder surgery after Club World Cup injury

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund’s young winger Julien Duranville needs surgery on a shoulder injury picked up against Real…

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund’s young winger Julien Duranville needs surgery on a shoulder injury picked up against Real Madrid at the Club World Cup, the club said Thursday.

The 19-year-old from Belgium was hurt in the latter stages of Dortmund’s 3-2 loss to Madrid in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Dortmund said the surgery decision was made following an examination on Thursday and it isn’t yet possible to predict how long he will be out.

Dortmund regards Duranville as one of its most promising young players but his progress has repeatedly hit injury setbacks since he joined the club as a 16-year-old in 2023.

Sporting director Sebastian Kehl said the injury was “all the more bitter” because of the work Duranville and the club had done last season to improve his fitness. “Nevertheless, we remain positive and optimistic because Julien is an outstanding talent,” he added.

Dortmund’s opening game of the new season is just over a month away in the first round of the German Cup on Aug. 18.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.