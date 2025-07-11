Dodgers visit the Giants to begin 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (56-38, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (51-43, second in the NL West) San…

Los Angeles Dodgers (56-38, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (51-43, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (5-5, 4.52 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (8-6, 2.62 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 133 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -127, Dodgers +107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants open a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

San Francisco has a 27-18 record at home and a 51-43 record overall. The Giants have a 28-14 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Los Angeles is 23-21 in road games and 56-38 overall. The Dodgers have a 16-10 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Giants with 17 home runs while slugging .472. Willy Adames is 12 for 36 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 50 extra base hits (12 doubles, seven triples and 31 home runs). Will Smith is 11 for 35 with three home runs and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .237 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .207 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Koss: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Dodgers: Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Teoscar Hernandez: day-to-day (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (knee), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

