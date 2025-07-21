Dodgers recall Edgardo Henriquez, designate Lou Trivino for assignment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled pitcher Edgardo Henriquez and designated reliever Lou Trivino for assignment on…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled pitcher Edgardo Henriquez and designated reliever Lou Trivino for assignment on Monday.

Henriquez is 1-0 with a 5.89 ERA in 18 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City. He was activated on June 29 and optioned to the Comets after missing the start of the season with a foot injury. The 23-year-old right-hander made his big-league debut with the Dodgers last season, going 0-0 with a 2.70 ERA and five strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.

Henriquez has been in the Dodgers organization since 2019, appearing in 106 games. He was signed as an international free agent in September 2018.

Trivino gave up two runs in one-third of an inning on Sunday and took the loss against the Milwaukee Brewers. The 33-year-old right-hander allowed 11 runs in 26 1/3 innings over 26 appearances this season.

He previously pitched for San Francisco, the Athletics and the New York Yankees over six seasons. He signed as a minor league free agent with the Dodgers in May.

