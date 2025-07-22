Dodgers place left-hander Tanner Scott on IL with elbow inflammation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed left-handed reliever Tanner Scott on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed left-handed reliever Tanner Scott on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday with left elbow inflammation, yet another blow to an ailing bullpen.

In a corresponding move, right-hander Alexis Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

The Dodgers already are without late-inning relief options in right-handers Blake Treinen (forearm), Michael Kopech (knee) and Brusdar Graterol (shoulder), who has yet to pitch this season. Treinen is close to a return.

Just under 24 hours after Scott was removed from Monday night’s game with a forearm injury, manager Dave Roberts expressed optimism that the issue is not as bad as initially feared.

Scott underwent an MRI on Tuesday, but the club did not immediately reveal the results.

“Just right now, (Scott) talking to the training staff, we feel good about it,” Roberts said. “That’s better than what we thought last night and hopefully we get some good news from Dr. (Neal) ElAttrache.”

Scott, who turned 31 on Tuesday, is in the first year of a four-year, $72 million contract and has struggled to a 1-2 record with a 4.14 ERA in 47 appearances. He has 19 saves and seven blown saves.

Diaz, 28, was acquired in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds on May 29 and has yet to make an appearance with the Dodgers. The 2023 National League All-Star has a 6.20 ERA in 14 combined appearances at Triple-A for Oklahoma City and Louisville. He gave up eight runs in six innings with the Reds before the trade.

