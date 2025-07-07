Dodgers head into matchup against the Brewers on losing streak

Los Angeles Dodgers (56-35, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (50-40, second in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Monday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (56-35, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (50-40, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (8-6, 2.51 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 109 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (9-4, 2.91 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -149, Brewers +124; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers head into the matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers after losing three in a row.

Milwaukee is 27-17 in home games and 50-40 overall. Brewers hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 56-35 record overall and a 23-18 record on the road. The Dodgers are 39-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Chourio has 15 home runs, 17 walks and 55 RBIs while hitting .260 for the Brewers. Sal Frelick is 12 for 42 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 12 doubles, seven triples and 30 home runs for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 12 for 34 with a double, four home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .247 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .222 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Teoscar Hernandez: day-to-day (foot), Tommy Edman: day-to-day (toe), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

