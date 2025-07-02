Diamondbacks sign right-hander Jake Woodford to bolster injury-riddled bullpen

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks signed right-hander Jake Woodford on Wednesday as they try to replenish their injury-plagued bullpen.…

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks signed right-hander Jake Woodford on Wednesday as they try to replenish their injury-plagued bullpen.

The 28-year-old Woodford has played five seasons in the big leagues, most recently with the Chicago White Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates in 2024. He was 0-6 with a 7.97 ERA last season over 35 innings.

He’s spent all of this season playing in Triple-A, splitting time with the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs organizations, and has a 3-3 record with a 4.55 ERA.

The 2015 first-round pick played his first four seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The D-backs — who have a 43-42 record this season — have been hit hard by injuries in their bullpen. Right-handers Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk are both out for the season with elbow injuries.

To make room for Woodford on the big league roster, right-hander Juan Morillo was sent to Triple-A Reno. Left-hander Kyle Nelson was designated for assignment.

