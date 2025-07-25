Diamondbacks play the Pirates after Perdomo’s 4-hit game

Arizona Diamondbacks (50-53, fourth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (42-61, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:40…

Arizona Diamondbacks (50-53, fourth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (42-61, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (6-2, 3.52 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Pirates: Mike Burrows (1-3, 4.70 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -123, Pirates +103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Pittsburgh Pirates after Geraldo Perdomo had four hits against the Astros on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh has a 29-24 record in home games and a 42-61 record overall. Pirates pitchers have a collective 3.84 ERA, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Arizona has a 50-53 record overall and a 24-25 record in road games. The Diamondbacks have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .329.

The teams match up Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen has 15 doubles and nine home runs for the Pirates. Tommy Pham is 13 for 37 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Perdomo has a .283 batting average to lead the Diamondbacks, and has 22 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs. Corbin Carroll is 11 for 45 with a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .250 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .274 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Chase Shugart: 15-Day IL (knee), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (back), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Gabriel Moreno: 60-Day IL (hand), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (back), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (foot), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

