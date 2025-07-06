Diamondbacks infielder Pavin Smith heads to the injured list with a strained right oblique

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have placed infielder Pavin Smith on the 10-day injured list with a strained right…

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have placed infielder Pavin Smith on the 10-day injured list with a strained right oblique and recalled infielder Tristan English from Triple-A Reno.

Arizona also placed right-hander Ryan Thompson on the 15-day injured list with a strained scapular, retroactive to Saturday, and recalled right-hander Bryce Jarvis from Reno before Sunday’s game against Kansas City.

Right-hander Tommy Henry was recalled to the big league roster and placed on the 60-day injured list with a right elbow injury to make room for English on the 40-man roster.

Smith is hitting .261 with eight homers and 28 RBIs in 79 games while primarily splitting time between first base and designated hitter.

