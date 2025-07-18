Diamondbacks host the Cardinals to open 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (51-46, third in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (47-50, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Friday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (51-46, third in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (47-50, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Andre Pallante (5-5, 4.49 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (9-6, 5.07 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -130, Cardinals +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the St. Louis Cardinals to begin a three-game series.

Arizona is 23-25 in home games and 47-50 overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 11-19 in games decided by one run.

St. Louis has a 51-46 record overall and a 22-26 record in road games. The Cardinals have a 39-9 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geraldo Perdomo has 20 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 11 for 43 with five doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

Alec Burleson has 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 43 RBIs for the Cardinals. Nolan Gorman is 7 for 34 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .225 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Cardinals: 4-6, .236 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (back), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (foot), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (hand), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (ribs), Nolan Arenado: day-to-day (finger), Jordan Walker: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.