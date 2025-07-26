Diamondbacks face the Pirates with 1-0 series lead

Arizona Diamondbacks (51-53, fourth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (42-62, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:40…

Arizona Diamondbacks (51-53, fourth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (42-62, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (9-5, 3.32 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Pirates: Andrew Heaney (4-9, 5.03 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -135, Pirates +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks face the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 1-0 series lead.

Pittsburgh has a 29-25 record at home and a 42-62 record overall. Pirates pitchers have a collective 3.80 ERA, which ranks ninth in MLB play.

Arizona is 25-25 on the road and 51-53 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 40-9 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz has 14 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs while hitting .217 for the Pirates. Tommy Pham is 13 for 37 with four doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 18 doubles, 13 triples, 21 home runs and 50 RBIs for the Diamondbacks. Eugenio Suarez is 9 for 35 with a double and seven home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .230 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .259 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Chase Shugart: 15-Day IL (knee), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (back), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Gabriel Moreno: 60-Day IL (hand), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (back), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (foot), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.