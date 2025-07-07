Diamondbacks All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte scratched with groin tightness

SAN DIEGO (AP) — All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks was scratched from the starting lineup Monday…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks was scratched from the starting lineup Monday night against the San Diego Padres due to right groin tightness.

The Diamondbacks said he was given the day off for recovery and is day-to-day.

Marte was voted by fans as the starting second baseman for the National League All-Star team. He is hitting .293 with 19 homers and 40 RBIs.

Blaze Alexander started at second and batted ninth against Padres starter Yu Darvish, who made his season debut. Geraldo Perdomo moved up one spot to second in the order.

