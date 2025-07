Denso Sonoma Nationals Results

Sunday At Sonoma Raceways Sonoma, Calif. Final Finish Order Top Fuel 1. Doug Kalitta; 2. Antron Brown; 3. Shawn Langdon;…

Sunday

At Sonoma Raceways Sonoma, Calif.

Final Finish Order

Top Fuel

1. Doug Kalitta; 2. Antron Brown; 3. Shawn Langdon; 4. Justin Ashley; 5. Josh Hart; 6. Clay Millican; 7. Brittany Force; 8. Ida Zetterstrom; 9. Ron August; 10. Tony Stewart.

Funny Car

1. Austin Prock; 2. Spencer Hyde; 3. Matt Hagan; 4. Jack Beckman; 5. Ron Capps; 6. Paul Lee; 7. Bob Tasca III; 8. Hunter Green; 9. Chad Green; 10. Alexis DeJoria; 11. Jason Rupert; 12. Dave Richards; 13. Cruz Pedregon; 14. Daniel Wilkerson; 15. Jeff Diehl; 16. J.R. Todd.

Pro Stock

1. Greg Stanfield; 2. Aaron Stanfield; 3. Dallas Glenn; 4. Greg Anderson; 5. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 6. Jeg Coughlin; 7. Matt Latino; 8. Cody Coughlin; 9. Cory Reed; 10. Stephen Bell; 11. Chris McGaha; 12. Kenny Delco; 13. Matt Hartford; 14. Mason McGaha; 15. Erica Enders; 16. Deric Kramer.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Richard Gadson; 2. John Hall; 3. Matt Smith; 4. Jianna Evaristo; 5. Gaige Herrera; 6. Angie Smith; 7. Chase Van Sant; 8. Chris Bostick; 9. Clayton Howey; 10. Freddie Camarena; 11. Charles Poskey; 12. Brad Hawkes.

Round-by-Round Results

Top Fuel

First Round

Josh Hart, 3.746, 329.26 def. Tony Stewart, 10.343, 68.96; Shawn Langdon, 3.688, 336.65 def. Brittany Force, 3.721, 289.26; Antron Brown, 3.718, 336.07 def. Ida Zetterstrom, 3.739, 323.12; Justin Ashley, 3.750, 330.55 def. Clay Millican, 3.718, 331.04; Doug Kalitta, 3.703, 332.92 def. Ron August, 3.826, 319.98.

Quarterfinals

Brown, 3.740, 336.15 def. Ashley, 3.817, 322.42; Langdon, 8.019, 86.37 was unopposed; Kalitta, 3.719, 336.65 def. Hart, 4.813, 153.30.

Semifinals

Brown, 4.195, 251.81 def. Langdon, 5.322, 166.05; Kalitta, 3.734, 335.40 was unopposed.

Final

Kalitta, 3.752, 334.57 def. Brown, 4.067, 229.74.

Funny Car

First Round

Hunter Green, Dodge Charger, 3.915, 333.00 def. J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 9.262, 81.34; Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.833, 340.90 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.395, 204.14; Jack Beckman, Camaro, 3.839, 332.43 def. Jason Rupert, Ford Mustang, 3.995, 312.42; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.884, 333.91 def. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Camry, 8.446, 75.02; Paul Lee, Charger, 4.051, 251.72 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.367, 201.43; Spencer Hyde, Mustang, 3.870, 332.75 def. Alexis DeJoria, Charger, 3.913, 332.84; Ron Capps, GR Supra, 3.854, 337.41 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.907, 334.65; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.085, 280.14 def. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.615, 277.66.

Quarterfinals

Hagan, 3.937, 331.36 def. Tasca III, 3.936, 333.49; Beckman, 3.924, 329.18 def. H. Green, 7.517, 80.47; Prock, 3.887, 335.48 def. Lee, 3.934, 321.65; Hyde, 3.872, 333.00 def. Capps, 3.886, 333.25.

Semifinals

Prock, 3.927, 333.91 def. Hagan, 3.937, 327.11; Hyde, 5.235, 146.05 def. Beckman, Foul – Centerline.

Final

Prock, 3.904, 333.82 def. Hyde, 3.956, 323.35.

Pro Stock

First Round

Jeg Coughlin, Chevy Camaro, 6.503, 210.93 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 7.616, 115.22; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 15.079, 59.28 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Matt Latino, Camaro, 6.505, 210.01 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 7.647, 158.11; Cody Coughlin, Camaro, 6.482, 209.72 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 9.939, 94.30; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.511, 211.66 def. Cory Reed, Camaro, 6.482, 210.54; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.467, 210.80 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.553, 209.56; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.461, 211.89 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.650, 206.29; Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.502, 211.36 def. Stephen Bell, Camaro, 6.552, 209.85.

Quarterfinals

G. Stanfield, 9.400, 119.56 def. Latino, 13.041, 75.79; A. Stanfield, 8.061, 148.54 def. C. Coughlin, Foul – Red Light; Anderson, 6.540, 210.54 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.576, 209.72; Glenn, 6.485, 211.16 def. J. Coughlin, 12.256, 93.77.

Semifinals

G. Stanfield, 7.236, 203.46 def. Anderson, 14.248, 57.35; A. Stanfield, 6.579, 209.85 def. Glenn, 13.896, 61.08.

Final

G. Stanfield, 6.552, 211.49 def. A. Stanfield, 6.568, 209.39.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

First Round

Angie Smith, Buell, 6.780, 199.23 def. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.821, 197.42; Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.775, 199.64 def. Freddie Camarena, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.737, 200.29 def. Clayton Howey, Suzuki, 6.976, 192.77; John Hall, 6.729, 201.70 def. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 6.910, 193.35; Matt Smith, Buell, 6.785, 200.56 def. Charles Poskey, Suzuki, 7.094, 190.89; Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.744, 200.56 def. Brad Hawkes, Suzuki, Foul – Outer Boundary.

Quarterfinals

Hall, 6.739, 200.50 def. Herrera, 6.813, 198.52; M. Smith, 6.817, 199.43 def. Evaristo, 6.809, 198.76; Gadson, 6.779, 200.50 def. A. Smith, Broke.

Semifinals

Hall, 6.782, 199.43 def. M. Smith, 6.817, 198.41; Gadson, 6.817, 199.14 was unopposed

Final

Gadson, 6.756, 199.97 def. Hall, 6.807, 196.04.

Point Standings

Top Fuel

1. Shawn Langdon, 990; 2. Tony Stewart, 942; 3. Justin Ashley, 879; 4. Doug Kalitta, 869; 5. Antron Brown, 779; 6. Brittany Force, 738; 7. Clay Millican, 605; 8. Steve Torrence, 569; 9. Josh Hart, 539; 10. Shawn Reed, 422.

Funny Car

1. Austin Prock, 1,020; 2. Matt Hagan, 819; 3. Jack Beckman, 815; 4. Ron Capps, 782; 5. Paul Lee, 735; 6. J.R. Todd, 621; 7. Daniel Wilkerson, 617; 8. Spencer Hyde, 568; 9. Bob Tasca III, 534; 10. Alexis DeJoria, 533.

Pro Stock

1. Dallas Glenn, 1,045; 2. Greg Anderson, 1,008; 3. Matt Hartford, 654; 4. Cory Reed, 603; 5. Eric Latino, 525; 6. Aaron Stanfield, 511; 7. Greg Stanfield, 474; 8. Jeg Coughlin, 464; 9. Cody Coughlin, 429; 10. Deric Kramer, 414.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Gaige Herrera, 794; 2. Richard Gadson, 724; 3. Matt Smith, 672; 4. John Hall, 473; 5. Angie Smith, 445; 6. Chase Van Sant, 362; 7. Jianna Evaristo, 360; 8. Chris Bostick, 335; 9. Steve Johnson, 278; 10. Marc Ingwersen, 237.

_____

