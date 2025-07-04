David Lappartient to serve third term as UCI president unopposed

AIGLE, Switzerland (AP) — Frenchman David Lappartient will run unopposed for a third term as UCI president, cycling’s governing body…

AIGLE, Switzerland (AP) — Frenchman David Lappartient will run unopposed for a third term as UCI president, cycling’s governing body said on Friday.

Lappartient, who is also the former head of the French Olympic Committee, lost to Kirsty Coventry in the race for president of the International Olympic Committee earlier this year.

He has been president of the UCI since 2017.

“Only David Lappartient, current UCI President, submitted a candidacy for the position,” the UCI said. “His election for a third four-year term will be confirmed without a vote.”

The election of the president for the 2025-29 period will take place during the next UCI Congress, which will be held on Sept. 25 in Kigali, Rwanda.

