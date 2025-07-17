Darren Yapi scores equalizer as Rapids rally from three goals down to tie Sounders 3-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Darren Yapi subbed in and scored the equalizer in the 75th minute and the Colorado Rapids rallied…

SEATTLE (AP) — Darren Yapi subbed in and scored the equalizer in the 75th minute and the Colorado Rapids rallied for a 3-3 draw with Seattle after the Sounders blew a three-goal lead on Wednesday night.

Albert Rusnák had a goal and an assist to lead Seattle (9-6-7) to a 2-0 lead at halftime. He scored again two minutes into the second half for a 3-0 advantage before the Sounders let the Rapids (8-10-6) get back into it with two penalty-kick goals three minutes apart.

Djordje Mihailovic scored his eighth goal on the first PK in the 50th minute, which was awarded when Cristian Roldán fouled Rafael Navarro. Cole Bassett scored his second goal in the 53rd after goalkeeper Andrew Thomas fouled Navarro.

Yapi subbed in for Calvin Harris in the 70th minute before scoring the equalizer. Yapi’s fourth goal came with assists from Mihailovic — his sixth — and Navarro — his second.

Rusnák notched his sixth assist on a goal by 19-year-old midfielder Obed Vargas in the 16th minute to give the Sounders the lead. Paul Rothrock added his fifth assist on Vargas’ second goal this season.

Rusnák scored his eighth goal unassisted in the 43rd minute for a 2-0 halftime advantage and added his ninth in the 47th a three-goal lead.

Zack Steffen saved five shots for Colorado. The Rapids were coming off a 3-0 home win over the Vancouver Whitecaps before improving to 2-5-4 on the road.

Thomas finished with six saves for the Sounders in his second straight start filling in for Stefan Frei, who suffered an injury to his head and neck trying to make a save near the end of a 1-1 draw with the Columbus Crew.

Seattle is 6-1-4 at home and 2-0-2 in its last four matches overall.

The two clubs played to a 1-1 draw in Colorado at the end of April.

The Sounders will host the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday. The Rapids are idle until July 26 when they travel to play the Philadelphia Union.

