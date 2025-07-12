Darcy Graham red-carded as Fiji beats Scotland 29-14 on the 2nd match of its Pacific tour

SUVA, Fiji (AP) — Fiji conceded a try after two minutes but rallied to score four tries and beat 14-man…

SUVA, Fiji (AP) — Fiji conceded a try after two minutes but rallied to score four tries and beat 14-man Scotland 29-14 in a one-off test match on Saturday.

Scotland was a man down from the 66th minute when winger Darcy Graham was sent off after receiving a second yellow card. Graham was first sent to the sin-bin in the 35th minute for an early tackle.

The TMO ruled out a penalty try on that occasion but Fiji immediately scored its first try through captain Tevita Ikanivere.

The second yellow card came when Graham was ruled to have deliberately impeded Fiji and prevented a certain try from being scored. The penalty try that resulted gave Fiji its final 15-point margin.

Scotland also lost hooker Ewan Ashman to a yellow card in the ninth minute in an undisciplined performance.

Winger Kyle Rowe scored the first try of the match only two minutes after the kickoff and New Zealand-born flyhalf Fergus Burke converted for a 7-0 lead.

Fiji, which lost 21-18 to Australia last weekend, narrowed the lead with a penalty to flyhalf Caleb Muntz in the 20th minute, then took its first lead at 8-7 with Ikanivere’s try. Kalaveti Ravouvou sawed through the Scotland defense to score in the 39th minute and Fiji took a 15-7 lead to halftime.

Scotland opened the second half with a slick try to center Tom Jordan, converted by Burke, which cut the lead to a point at 15-14.

Fiji replied with a superb try to the Toulon winger and Olympic sevens gold medalist Jiuta Wainiqolo to increase its lead to 22-14 before the penalty try sealed its win.

The win was Fiji’s second over Scotland in five official tests and adds evidence that Fiji deserves to be included among the top 12 nations in world rugby in next year’s inaugural Nations Cup.

Scotland was playing the second match on its tour of the Pacific and will take on Samoa in Apia on Friday. Last weekend Scotland beat New Zealand Maor i 29-26 at Whangārei, New Zealand.

