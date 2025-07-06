Dallas visits Phoenix after Copper’s 33-point game

Dallas Wings (6-13, 2-8 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (12-6, 6-6 Western Conference) Phoenix; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Dallas Wings (6-13, 2-8 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (12-6, 6-6 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury hosts the Dallas Wings after Kahleah Copper scored 33 points in the Phoenix Mercury’s 98-89 loss to the Dallas Wings.

The Mercury have gone 6-6 against Western Conference teams. Phoenix is fifth in the WNBA with 20.7 assists per game led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 9.4.

The Wings are 2-8 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas leads the Western Conference with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Maddy Siegrist averaging 2.5.

Phoenix averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 8.5 per game Dallas gives up. Dallas averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Phoenix gives up.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Wings won the last matchup 98-89 on July 4, with Aziaha James scoring 28 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sami Whitcomb is averaging 9.6 points for the Mercury. Satou Sabally is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

Paige Bueckers is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Wings. Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 7-3, averaging 88.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points per game.

Wings: 5-5, averaging 81.4 points, 37.1 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Alexa Held: out (chest).

Wings: Maddy Siegrist: out (knee), Tyasha Harris: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.